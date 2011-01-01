Hip Hop Jewelry : Iced Out Watches The Quality is In the Details







Iced out watches are some of Hip Hop Bling's best sellers. We’ve built our reputation as the leader in iced out watches because we put quality first. When buying a watch on the internet, it’s hard to get an idea of the quality because you can only go by a picture. That is why many online hip hop jewelries retailers sell lower quality watches with a higher markup. You can’t really tell the difference in photos, but you definitely notice the quality when you’re holding a cheap hip hop jewelry watch and a high quality hip hop watch in person. Now it’s our turn to expose the secrets the other guys don’t want you to know. Here is how to tell quality hip hop jewelry watches from the cheap stuff.

Stones

This is the big tell of whether or not you’re getting a nice hip hop jewelry watch. All hip hop jewelry watches are set with quality stones that sparkle nicely. They are carefully set onto the watch and dial. On cheaper watches, the stones are poorly cut plastic-like material that is carelessly glued onto the watch. The dial usually uses glitter, to give the appearance of stones.

Movement

This one is hard to notice, but our hip hop jewelry watches come with quality Japanese movements. Cheap hip hop jewelry watches use low quality Chinese fakes that don’t last very long. Our watches not only look great, but they work for a very long time.



Metal

There are two types of metals used on watches. One is a cheap sludge metal that looks like steel but poorly plated. Another is a quality alloy metal with quality plating that looks like platinum. Another is genuine stainless steel. Our regular hip hop jewelry watches have a brass core or quality alloy. Our real diamond watch cases are made out of solid stainless steel. This ensures a solid, heavy base that can stand years of wear and tear.

Weight

Because cheaper watches are made with lesser quality materials, they are usually very light. Again you cannot notice this in pictures, which is why its easy to get scammed online. Our hip hop jewelry watches have a solid, heavy feel so you don’t get embarrassed when you take off the watch.

This is what sets our iced out watches apart from the crowd. We try to take detailed pictures so you can see the smaller details. Hiphopbling.com’s reputation ensures that you will be receiving a high quality hip hop jewelry watch and not the cheaper low quality stuff you see on mall carts or small retail stores.

