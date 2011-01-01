Hip Hop Clothing : Gold Coin's Limited Edition Tee

Hip hop clothing fans out there will be amazed with this limited edition hip hop tee from Gold Coin. They come in blue and white but the stock won't last. This is will be your opportunity to get mad hot limited hip hop clothing with reasonable price!!!
***ONLY 500 OF THIS TEE EVER PRINTED***
Custom cut & sewn 8oz. ringspun cotton tee. Flat sewn inside neck label. Left side seam label. 100% Preshrunk Cotton. More...
EXTRA HIP HOP CLOTHING
Hip Hop Clothing : Gold Coin's Limited Edition TeePosted by Beats4u | 5:33 PM | Hip Hop clothing, hip hop news | 0 comments »
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
0 comments
Post a Comment